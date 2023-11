Scoreboard roundup — 11/16/23

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Miami 122, Brooklyn 115

Oklahoma City 128, Golden State 109

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Los Angeles 2, Florida 1

San Jose 5, St. Louis 1

Ottawa 5, Detroit 4 (OT)

New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 2

Arizona 3, Columbus 2

Vegas 6, Montreal 5

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 2

Calgary 5, Vancouver 2

Seattle 4, NY Islanders 3 (SO)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Baltimore 34, Cincinnati 20

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Houston 65, Towson 49

