Constable indicted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2023 at 5:31 am

CHEROKEE COUNTY — A Cherokee County constable was indicted by a grand jury on an assault charge. According to our news partner KETK, the indictment stated James “Jamie” Beene is accused of hitting another man with his vehicle, causing serious bodily injury. Beene is the Precinct 4 Constable for Cherokee County. The indictment states that the incident happened on Oct. 26, 2021. Beene is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Records show that Beene was booked into the Rusk County Jail on the charge from Cherokee County on Nov. 9 and has since been released on a $25,000 bond.

