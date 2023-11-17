Today is Friday November 17, 2023
Man executed for 2001 killing of 5-year-old girl abducted from a store

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2023 at 4:40 am
HUNTSVILLE (AP) — A Texas man has been executed for abducting a 5-year-old girl from a Walmart store in 2001, strangling her and setting her body on fire. Fifty-three-year-old David Renteria received a lethal injection Thursday evening at the Texas penitentiary in Huntsville for the November 2001 killing of Alexandra Flores. Prosecutors said the girl was abducted from the El Paso store during a holiday shopping trip. She was the youngest of eight children in her family. Two of her siblings who witnessed the execution, Ignacio and Sandra Frausto, held up a photo collage of her afterward. They said through tears that they would never forget the baby in their family and now could really begin to heal.



