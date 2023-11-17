Biden and Mexico’s leader will meet in California

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2023 at 4:44 am

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador are two strong allies who don’t always get along personally. On Friday, they will meet to talk migration, fentanyl trafficking and Cuba relations. The two leaders are in San Francisco for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. where Biden has held a series of face-to-face meetings with other leaders, including China’s President Xi Jinping and the leaders of Japan and South Korea. He’s trying to reassure the region that the U.S. and China are competitors, not zero-sum rivals.

