Burrow sprains right wrist in Bengals loss to Ravens

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2023 at 4:31 am

ByBEN BABY

BALTIMORE, Md. — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was forced out of Thursday’s 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens due to what coach Zac Taylor called a sprained right wrist.

Burrow favored his wrist after he threw a four-yard touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon in the second quarter. As he attempted to warm up with light tosses, he repeatedly dropped the ball at the end of his throwing motion. In one instance, he dropped to his knees before he gathered himself to make another attempt.

After that sequence, he immediately jogged to the visiting locker room.

“It looks like he sprained his wrist. Felt it on that touchdown pass,” Taylor said after the game.

Asked if he could predict how long Burrow could be out, Taylor replied, “I have no idea.”

Burrow finished 11 of 17 for 101 yards and a touchdown. Backup Jake Browning replaced him with the Bengals down 14-10. Burrow was back on the sideline after halftime but did not return to the game.

The 27-year-old Browning made his NFL debut earlier this season during a loss at Cleveland. That was his only appearance until Thursday.

Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (quad) also left the game because of injury, and did not return.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back