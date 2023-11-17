Today is Friday November 17, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Burrow sprains right wrist in Bengals loss to Ravens

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2023 at 4:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByBEN BABY

BALTIMORE, Md. — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was forced out of Thursday’s 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens due to what coach Zac Taylor called a sprained right wrist.

Burrow favored his wrist after he threw a four-yard touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon in the second quarter. As he attempted to warm up with light tosses, he repeatedly dropped the ball at the end of his throwing motion. In one instance, he dropped to his knees before he gathered himself to make another attempt.

After that sequence, he immediately jogged to the visiting locker room.

“It looks like he sprained his wrist. Felt it on that touchdown pass,” Taylor said after the game.

Asked if he could predict how long Burrow could be out, Taylor replied, “I have no idea.”

Burrow finished 11 of 17 for 101 yards and a touchdown. Backup Jake Browning replaced him with the Bengals down 14-10. Burrow was back on the sideline after halftime but did not return to the game.

The 27-year-old Browning made his NFL debut earlier this season during a loss at Cleveland. That was his only appearance until Thursday.

Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (quad) also left the game because of injury, and did not return.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC