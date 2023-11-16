Today is Thursday November 16, 2023
Special counsel using LA-based grand jury to probe Hunter Biden’s taxes: Sources

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2023 at 6:17 pm
Mark Makela/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) -- Special counsel David Weiss is using a Los Angeles-based federal grand jury to pursue its yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden's tax affairs, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.

The grand jury in recent weeks issued a subpoena to James Biden, the brother of President Joe Biden, as part of their work investigating Hunter Biden, a source familiar with the matter said.

News of the grand jury's activities comes three months after Weiss' prosecutors withdrew two misdemeanor tax charges brought in Delaware after a plea deal with the president's son fell apart.

The special counsel's team wrote at the time that "any other related tax offenses lies either in the Central District of California or in the District of Columbia," and added that "the government now believes that the case will not resolve short of a trial."

A spokesperson for Weiss' office declined to comment. A spokesperson for Hunter Biden could not immediately be reached for comment.

CNN was first to report news of the grand jury.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



