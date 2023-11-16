Today is Thursday November 16, 2023
Woman convicted of fatally shooting cyclist

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2023 at 5:44 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – The murder of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in May 2022 has resulted in a conviction for the perpetrator by a Texas jury on Thursday. The case had led investigators on a 43-day international search for the killer. Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, could be sentenced to life imprisonment as the sentencing phase of her trial is set to continue on Friday. Prosecutors have accused Armstrong of killing 25-year-old Wilson in a fit of jealousy. After selling her Jeep for $12,000, Armstrong fled to Costa Rica where she attempted to start a career as a yoga instructor. However, federal authorities eventually tracked her down. Armstrong made another attempt to evade authorities during a doctor’s appointment on October 11, which resulted in a separate felony escape charge.



