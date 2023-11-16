Bethlehem cancels Christmas in honor of Palestinian ‘martyrs’

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2023 at 1:53 pm

BETHLEHEM – Christmas festivities in the West Bank town of Bethlehem have been canceled “in [honor] of the martyrs and in solidarity with our people in Gaza,” The Telegraph reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities.

A spokesman for the municipality confirmed to the British broadsheet that its customary Christmas tree and decorations, including its nativity scene, were being dismantled. The spokesman said it would not be “appropriate at all” in light of “the general situation in Palestine; people are not really into any celebration, they are sad, angry and upset; our people in Gaza are being massacred and killed in cold blood.” He added that Christmas “mass and prayers” would still take place.

The Telegraph reported that Bethlehem, a town of fewer than 30,000 people that was the biblical site of Jesus’ birth, was devoid of the Christmastime tourists and pilgrims who usually flock there to celebrate the holiday season.

