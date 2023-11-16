Suspect in Upshur County double murder arrested in California

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2023 at 12:58 pm

UPSHUR COUNTY – Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb Thursday morning had details on the arrest of double-homicide suspect 41-year-old Alvin McKnight Jr. Webb said the sheriff’s office received information Tuesday night about McKnight’s location that lead them to pinpoint a bus traveling from Abilene to San Bernardino, Calif.



According to our news Partner KETK, the bus was allowed to continue while it was being tracked by law enforcement out of concern for the safety of the other bus passengers, according to Webb. McKnight was arrested by San Bernardino Police Wednesday night after getting off the bus and was booked into the San Bernardino County Jail. Webb said they were able to track McKnight in real time while he was on the bus, because they discovered his new phone number.

Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd said many legal steps will now need to take place to bring McKnight back to Upshur County. McKnight was wanted by authorities after being named a suspect in the capital murder of two sisters in the county on Nov. 4. His sister was later arrested for allegedly helping him flee Upshur County.

