Houston named top U.S. city for foreign multinationals to do business

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2023 at 11:51 am

HOUSTON – Urs Brönnimann, consul general of Switzerland in Atlanta, says he’s seen the Swiss influence on Texas while traveling the state with a delegation in recent weeks promoting international business opportunities according to the Houston Chronicle. In Dallas, Hôtel Swexan, a portmanteau of Switzerland and Texan, embraces values such as walkability. The Circuit of the Americas racetrack in Austin has fencing by Swiss company Geobrugg. In Houston last week, he said he was hoping to have discussions about the role Swiss companies could play in sustainable infrastructure. “We don’t have oil and gas. We don’t have gold mines. What we have is the creation of added value,” Brönnimann said. “Of course we have some tourism, which is nice, but the most important part of our economy is the exports.”

The Swiss delegation’s visit to Houston came as the Financial Times and financial publication Nikkei named Houston the best U.S. city for foreign multinationals to do business and put four other Texas cities among the top 10: Plano, Dallas and Irving placed third, fourth and fifth, respectively, and Austin came in seventh. Peter Spiegel, U.S. managing editor for the Financial Times, said that certain statewide factors — Texas’s general affordability and business-friendly policies such as the statewide right-to-work law — provide a boost to its cities. But Houston edged all its competitors, he said, by scoring well on an array of the metrics the Financial Times and Nikkei evaluated, including workforce, logistics, diversity, business-friendly policies and what they call “aftercare” — the degree of administrative support the city offers to foreign companies after they’ve made a location decision. “Houston’s got all the advantages of a major city for a foreign company: big international airport with flights everywhere in the world, the Port of Houston, all the infrastructure,” said Peter Spiegel, the report’s editor. “But it’s one of the least expensive major American cities.”

Go Back