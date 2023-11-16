Today is Thursday November 16, 2023
Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2023 at 9:44 am
Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for teenSMITH COUNTY — On Wednesday, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office announced they are searching for a 17-year-old female last seen a week ago. According to our news partner KETK, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on missing person, Raelyn “Ollie” Smith, 17, who went missing on Nov. 7. Officials said she was last seen wearing a black shirt, shorts, black rim glasses and a black beanie. She has two tattoos, a moth and flowers on her left wrist and a seeing eyeball on her left forearm. Smith reportedly suffers from anxiety and depression but does not take medication at this time. She was last seen in the company of a 16-year-old. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.



