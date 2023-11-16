Today is Thursday November 16, 2023
Florida flooding closes schools, knocks out power

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2023 at 10:11 am
Photography by Keith Getter (all rights reserved)/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- More than 100,000 customers are without power in Florida Thursday morning after torrential rain and winds topping 65 mph slammed the state.

Parts of South Florida, near Key Largo, recorded more than 1 foot of rain in the past 24 hours.

Miami saw a whopping 7.53 inches of rain on Wednesday, setting a new daily record.

Public schools in Florida's Broward County -- the sixth-largest district in the nation -- are closed Thursday due to the extreme weather.

On Thursday morning, flood watches and high wind warnings are ongoing for Florida's east coast.

The state could see a few more inches of rain as well as 45 mph winds before conditions start to improve Thursday afternoon.

