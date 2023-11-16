Today is Thursday November 16, 2023
Mistrial declared for Texas officer in fatal shooting of an unarmed man

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2023 at 8:37 am
AUSTIN (AP) — A mistrial has been declared for a Texas police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed man in Austin. The mistrial for Austin Officer Christopher Taylor was declared Wednesday after jurors were unable to reach a verdict following five days of deliberations. Taylor has been on administrative leave since the April 2020 shooting death of Michael Ramos, who is Black and Hispanic. Police were investigating reports of a man with a gun using drugs. The woman who made the call testified that she never saw a gun and apologized. Taylor and another officer face murder charges in connection with a 2019 shooting death. His attorneys have said he had to use deadly force.



