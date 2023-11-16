Teen sentenced for fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2023 at 8:36 am

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities says a 13-year-old Texas boy convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee has been sentenced to 12 years incarceration. Amy Pardo of the Johnson County Attorney’s office says a judge issued the sentence Tuesday following days of evidentiary hearings. Authorities have not identified the teen by name. In October, a jury found him to have engaged in delinquent conduct in the murder case over the May shooting of a Sonic employee who had a fight with his uncle. The boy’s lawyer said social science shows that such prison sentences for juveniles make society more dangerous.

