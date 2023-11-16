Today is Thursday November 16, 2023
Upshur County double murder suspect in custody

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2023 at 8:04 am
Upshur County double murder suspect in custodyUPSHUR COUNTY — Upshur County officials said capital murder suspect Alvin Charles McKnight Jr. is in custody as of Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. According to our news partner KETK, Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb is expected to provide more information Thursday morning at the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Training Center. McKnight Jr. had been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List Tuesday. He was wanted after two sisters were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Nov. 4. McKnight’s sister was arrested for allegedly helping him flee Upshur County.



