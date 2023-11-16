Scoreboard roundup — 11/15/23

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2023 at 5:02 am

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Sacramento 125, LA Lakers 110

Dallas 13,0 Washington 117

Boston 117, Philadelphia 107

Milwaukee 128, Toronto 112

New York 116, Atlanta 114

Orlando 96, Chicago 94

Phoenix 133, Minnesota 115

Cleveland 109, Portland 95

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vancouver 4, NY Islanders 3 (OT)

Philadelphia 3, Carolina 1

Edmonton 4, Seattle 3 (OT)

Colorado 8, Anaheim 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas 80, Rice 64

