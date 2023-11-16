Today is Thursday November 16, 2023
Scoreboard roundup — 11/15/23

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2023 at 5:02 am
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Sacramento 125, LA Lakers 110
Dallas 13,0 Washington 117
Boston 117, Philadelphia 107
Milwaukee 128, Toronto 112
New York 116, Atlanta 114
Orlando 96, Chicago 94
Phoenix 133, Minnesota 115
Cleveland 109, Portland 95

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vancouver 4, NY Islanders 3 (OT)
Philadelphia 3, Carolina 1
Edmonton 4, Seattle 3 (OT)
Colorado 8, Anaheim 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas 80, Rice 64

