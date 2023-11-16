Today is Thursday November 16, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Inmate faces execution for 2001 abduction and strangulation of girl

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2023 at 4:13 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate convicted of strangling a 5-year-old girl taken from an El Paso store and then burning her body nearly 22 years ago is facing execution. David Renteria is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. The 53-year-old was condemned for the November 2001 death of Alexandra Flores. Prosecutors say she was Christmas shopping with her family at a Walmart store when she was abducted by Renteria. He claims gang members were responsible for the girl’s death. Authorities say evidence shows Renteria acted alone. Renteria’s execution is one of two set to be carried out in the U.S. on Thursday.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC