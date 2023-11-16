Inmate faces execution for 2001 abduction and strangulation of girl

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2023 at 4:13 am

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate convicted of strangling a 5-year-old girl taken from an El Paso store and then burning her body nearly 22 years ago is facing execution. David Renteria is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. The 53-year-old was condemned for the November 2001 death of Alexandra Flores. Prosecutors say she was Christmas shopping with her family at a Walmart store when she was abducted by Renteria. He claims gang members were responsible for the girl’s death. Authorities say evidence shows Renteria acted alone. Renteria’s execution is one of two set to be carried out in the U.S. on Thursday.

