Rusk Rural Water Supply issues boil water notice

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2023 at 5:13 pm
Rusk Rural Water Supply issues boil water noticeRUSK – Rusk Rural Water Supply (RRWS) has issued a boil water notice for some customers on Wednesday due to a main line leak. Our news partners at KETK report that some customers on Highway 84 who will be contacted by phone, and customers on FM 2962, CR 1316 and CR 1322 are all affected by the notice. According to officials, a notice will be sent out once the notice has been lifted.

RRWS previously rescinded a boil water notice on November 13th.



