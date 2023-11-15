Updated report gives more information about death of East Texas inmate

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2023 at 5:13 pm

HOUSTON COUNTY – A custodial death report released last week revealed information on an inmate’s death in a Houston County prison according to our news colleagues at KETK. 41-year-old Clint Wilson died in TDCJ’s Wainwright Unit, located in Lovelady, on May 18. According to the report, there has been an evaluation by a medical examiner/coroner, but the manner of death in the report is listed as “could not be determined.” The report stated that Wilson was found unresponsive in his “restrictive housing cell” on May 18 around 6:24 a.m. and correctional staff attempted life-saving measures, but Wilson was pronounced dead at 7:15 a.m. Wilson was reportedly serving time for murder and had been in custody since 2013.

