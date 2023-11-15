Today is Wednesday November 15, 2023
Woman, juvenile injured in Nacogdoches County shooting

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2023 at 5:13 pm
NACOGDOCHES – A woman and juvenile were injured after a shooting last week in Nacogdoches according to our ews partners at KETK. Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call shortly before 6 a.m. on Nov. 7 saying that a woman was being treated at a local hospital for “numerous injuries” after an assault at a residence in the 15000 block of U.S. 59 N. A firearm was discharged during the altercation, injuring a juvenile. The juvenile’s wounds were non-life threatening and both the juvenile and adult victim were treated and released from the hospital the same day. Authorities are withholding the identities of the victims at this time, and as the investigation continues more details will be released. The NCSO thanked the Nacogdoches Police Department for their help with the case.



