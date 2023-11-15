Jacksonville ISD athletic trainer arrested for child sex assault

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2023 at 4:22 pm

JACKSONVILLE – Authorities arrested an athletic trainer contracted by Jacksonville ISD was arrested on Nov. 8 for second-degree felony sexual assault of a child. According to our news partner KETK, Kyle Kingrey was arrested by Cherokee County Sheriff’s officers after they were contacted by school district police about Kingrey having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Officials with Jacksonville ISD said that Kingrey was not employed directly by the district, but supplied to them by an outside source.



Following the arrest of Kingrey, Jacksonville ISD released this statement: “Jacksonville ISD is aware of the arrest of an individual who previously provided services to the District and who has not been on a JISD campus this school year. We are cooperating with local law enforcement agencies who are handling the investigation, and we have no further information to share at this time. This matter is still under the investigation of local authorities. JISD reiterates that the health and safety of our students always remain a paramount priority for our school district and for our community as a whole.”

Kyle Kingrey was booked into the Cherokee County Jail where his bond was set at $100,000. The sheriff’s office said this is an ongoing investigation.

Go Back