Murder trial of pro cyclist nears end

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2023 at 4:23 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — The murder trial of a Texas woman charged in the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna “Mo” Wilson is nearing an end after almost two weeks of testimony about a suspect who fled to Central America and underwent plastic surgery to try to change her appearance after the killing. Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, has pleaded not guilty. She faces up to life in prison if convicted. Wilson, a 25-year Vermont native, was an emerging star in gravel and mountain bike riding. She was killed in a friend’s apartment in Austin while visiting ahead of a Texas race that she was among the favorites to win.



In the hours before she was killed, Wilson went swimming and had a meal with Armstrong’s boyfriend, former pro cyclist Colin Strickland, with whom Wilson had a brief romantic relationship months earlier. Investigators say Armstrong gunned down Wilson in a jealous rage then used her sister’s passport to escape the U.S. before she was tracked down and arrested at a beachside hostel in Costa Rica. Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday.

