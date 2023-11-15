Today is Wednesday November 15, 2023
Three arrested in a shooting at a Texas flea market

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2023 at 7:57 am
PEARLAND (AP) — Police say three individuals have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Texas flea market. Pearland police say that 19-year-old David Negrete turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday morning. Negrete had been charged Monday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pearland police say Cruz Meza and Julianna Espino were each charged with tampering with evidence and making a false statement to an officer. Meza and Espino are both 18. Three children and two adults were shot Sunday at Cole’s Flea Market in the Houston suburb of Pearland. A 10-year-old boy later died at a hospital.



