Local superintendent named lone finalist for San Angelo school district

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2023 at 7:43 am

WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse ISD Superintendent Dr. Christopher Moran was named the lone finalist for superintendent of San Angelo ISD on Monday by their board of trustees. According to San Angelo ISD and our news partner KETK, Moran will replace Dr. Carl Dethloff as superintendent, who plans to retire at the end of December 2023. The board of trustees is set to vote on Moran after a state-mandated 21-day waiting period. “It is a joy and honor to be named lone finalist of San Angelo ISD,” Moran said. “The Moran family is looking forward to joining a wonderful community in West Texas with strong values and a love for every student. We are committing our very best every day for the entire San Angelo community.” Moran is a 32-year veteran educator, and became superintendent of Whitehouse ISD in 2016. Whitehouse ISD said they are working with Moran to develop an interim plan until a new superintendent is hired.

The Whitehouse Board of Trustees is working on a framework to begin the search for his successor, according to Board of Trustees President Todd Raabe. “We are deeply grateful for the contributions he has made to our school district and our community,” Raabe said. “We are excited for him and wish him the very best as he tackles the challenges of a district approximately three times the size of ours.”

