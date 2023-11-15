Today is Wednesday November 15, 2023
‘Young Sheldon’ to end with upcoming season 7

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2023 at 5:11 am
Bill Inoshita / 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Young Sheldon's upcoming seventh season will be its last, CBS announced on Tuesday, November 14.

The prequel to The Big Bang Theory -- starring Iain Armitage as the titular character, along with Zoe PerryLance BarberAnnie PottsMontana JordanRaegan Revord and Jim Parsons as the voice of Sheldon -- premiered as the #1 new comedy in the 2018-2019 season and the #1 comedy overall after TBBT ended its run in the 2018-2020 season. it remained as the top comedy for the 2022-2023 season.

“As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment said in a statement on Tuesday. “It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start."

“Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience,” executive producers Steve HollandSteven Molaro and Chuck Lorre added in a separate statement. “We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we’re excited to share this final season with you.”

Young Sheldon returns February 17, with a one-hour series finale set to air on May 16.

