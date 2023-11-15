Today is Wednesday November 15, 2023
US Army to overturn century-old convictions of 110 Black soldiers

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2023 at 4:06 am
HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Army officials say they will overturn the convictions of 110 Black soldiers for a mutiny at a Houston military camp a century ago in a trial that had racial undertones. This comes after attorneys and advocates filed clemency petitions on behalf of the soldiers. Records of the soldiers will be corrected “to the extent possible” to recognize their service as honorable and their families might be eligible for compensation, U.S. Army officials said in a press release Monday. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth says in a statement that the move marks the Army’s acknowledgement of past mistakes and sets the record straight.



