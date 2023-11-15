Today is Wednesday November 15, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Lease of Gulf waters delayed by whale protection debate must continue

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2023 at 4:06 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered the Biden administration to carry on with an auction of oil and gas drilling leases for Gulf of Mexico waters in 37 days — rejecting arguments by environmentalists. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling means the lease sale, once set for September, will be held in December. The administration had scaled back the areas covered by the lease sale as part of an agreement to protect the endangered Rice’s whale. But a federal judge ordered that the full sale, covering 73 million acres, be conducted. The appeals court upheld the judge Tuesday.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC