Anderson scores 20 as Lamar downs UTSA 90-82

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2023 at 12:40 am
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Terry Anderson’s 20 points helped Lamar defeat UTSA 90-82 on Tuesday.

Anderson also added 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (2-1). Adam Hamilton scored 16 points while going 7 of 13 and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line, and added 14 rebounds and three blocks. BB Knight shot 6 for 14, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Roadrunners (1-2) were led by Adante’ Holiman, who posted 22 points and two steals. Trey Edmonds added 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for UTSA. In addition, PJ Carter finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.



