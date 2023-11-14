Tyler Legacy HS names field-house after former coach

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2023 at 5:31 pm

TYLER – In a released Tyler ISD announced that Tyler Legacy High School’s athletic field-house will go under a new name. Monday night, the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name the Field House at Tyler Legacy High School after former coach Mike Owens. It will now be called the Coach Mike Owens Field House. Coach Owens led the former Robert E. Lee High School (REL) to the 2004 Class 5A Division I State Football Championship. He retired after the 2010 season in 2011.

