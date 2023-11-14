Double homicide suspect on Texas Most Wanted List

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2023 at 4:23 pm

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas – Our news partner KETK reports that a double homicide suspect from Upshur County has been added to the Texas Most Wanted List. It was announced on Tuesday by DPS that Alvin “Pookie” McKnight Jr., 41, of Gilmer, was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List and Texas Crime Stoppers. A cash reward of up to $7,500 is being offered in exchange for information leading to his arrest. Upshur County Crime Stoppers are also offering a reward for any anonymous tips leading to McKnight Jr.’s arrest. That reward is $10,000.

He is wanted after two sisters were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Nov. 4, and McKnight’s sister has since been arrested for allegedly helping him flee Upshur County.

