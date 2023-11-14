U.S. Marshals Service arrest 2 federal fugitives in Panola County

U.S. Marshals Service arrest 2 federal fugitives in Panola CountyPosted/updated on: November 14, 2023 at 3:08 pm
PANOLA COUNTY – Two fugitives were arrested Monday in Panola County due to the efforts of the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service. According to our news partner KETK, 42-year-old Timothy Earl Brown was arrested for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, which is a federal probation violation. Also arrested was 29-year-old Angel Uscanga-Baldovinos of Carthage, for a federal probation violation. A spokesperson with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office said “We value our partnerships with agencies like the U.S. Marshals which assist us in accomplishing our mission of keeping our community safe.”