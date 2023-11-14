Tyler Police investigate fatal hit and run

November 14, 2023

TYLER — Tyler Police are investigating a fatal hit and run accident involving a pedestrian. It happened just before 10:00 Monday night at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Haynie Avenue. Arriving officers said the victim was severely injured and transported to a local hospital where he later died. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family. The vehicle that struck the victim left the scene. It’s described as a maroon or burgundy Yukon or Tahoe that will likely have front end damage. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Chamberlain at 903-531-1058.

