Woman arrested for intoxication manslaughter

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2023 at 8:30 am

LONGVIEW — A woman was arrested in Longview Friday night in connection to a pedestrian crash left one person dead. According to our news partner KETK, Longview Police are investigating the crash that happened on Pine Tree Road around 11:45 p.m. Officials said Candice Gearhart, 50, of Longview, was driving north in the outer lane and struck someone on a motorized scooter. The victim was taken to a local hospital and later died from injuries. Police said Gearhart was arrested for intoxication manslaughter. She was booked into the Gregg County Jail where she was later released after posting a $25,000 bond. Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash is asked to contact the Longview Police Department Traffic Division at 903-237-1188.

