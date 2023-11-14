Patriots waive CB Jack Jones after two seasons

ByMIKE REISS

The New England Patriots waived second-year cornerback Jack Jones on Monday.

“Certainly we want to thank the Patriot Organization for drafting Jack,” Jones’ agent J. Tooson said in a statement. “Jack is an immense talent and looks forward to making an immediate contribution on his next team as soon as Sunday.”

Jones’ role diminished over the past two games, and he noticeably wasn’t engaged with teammates on the sideline at times — sitting on the bench with a towel draped over his head while other reserve defenders stood on the sideline in the event they were unexpectedly thrust into action.

Because of that, as well as a slippage in play, coach Bill Belichick had been asked twice over the past two weeks whether Jones’ engagement was meeting the team’s desired standard.

He deflected both times, but it was clear to onlookers that it was at least becoming an issue to monitor.

“I’m not going to get into any of the players’ personal situations,” Belichick said Monday morning.

Jones had missed a curfew Nov. 4, the night before the team played the Washington Commanders, according to a source.

Fellow cornerback J.C. Jackson also missed curfew before the game against the Commanders two weekends ago and didn’t travel with the Patriots for the game against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

Jones played 30 snaps as a reserve against Washington and then was limited to 10 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Colts, when he was the closest defender in coverage on two receptions. He also was part of a coverage bust on a 31-yard touchdown in an Oct. 29 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots had supported Jones through charges when he was arrested June 16 after authorities at Boston’s Logan Airport said they found a Glock box with two guns and ammunition inside a bag with Jones’ name on it. Prosecutors dropped the gun charges in September after Jones agreed to serve one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service on other counts, according to court documents.

Jones spent the first six games of the season on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury suffered in practice. He had been a backup the past four games.

The team is 2-8 entering its bye week and in last place in the AFC.

Veteran Jonathan Jones and third-year player Shaun Wade started at cornerback in Sunday’s loss.

Jones was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of Arizona State and played 13 games (two starts) as a rookie while totaling two interceptions.

