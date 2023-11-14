House pushes off impeachment of Homeland Secretary

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2023 at 4:13 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to push off a Republican effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Monday’s vote ends, for now, a threat against the Cabinet secretary that has been brewing ever since Republicans took the House majority in January. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a hard-right Republican from Georgia, forced a vote on the House floor. A bipartisan vote sent her resolution to committees for possible consideration, like any other bill. They are under no obligation to do anything. Impeachment is usually reserved for grave misconduct in office but is instead being wielded in an extraordinary effort to remove Mayorkas for his handling of the southern border.

