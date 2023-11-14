Smith County property tax statements mailed

SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Tax Office is mailing out 213,369 property tax statements. According to a news release, payments can be made by scanning the QR code on your statement — it will take you directly to the payment page on your account. “It has been a game changer in how people pay their property taxes,” Smith County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber said of adding the QR code. Most Smith County residents should have received their property tax statements last week, and Barber said residents living in the Lindale and Whitehouse areas should receive them this week. Wednesday, January 31, 2024, is the deadline for paying property taxes. Taxpayers can make their payments online, in person, through the Tax Office’s drop-box outside of the Cotton Belt Building, or by mail.

Barber asked that when dropping off property tax payments in the drop box, taxpayers should write their phone numbers on the envelope so the Tax Office can call them if any issues come up or questions need answered. He also said they will not accept cash left in the drop box. There is a sign pointing to the drop box, which is on the Glenwood Boulevard side of the Cotton Belt Building, located at 1517 W. Front St. in Tyler. Taxpayers are encouraged to go online to pay their tax bills with debit or credit card or e-check, which is the easiest and fastest way to pay, Barber said.

When you pay online with an e-check (bank account and routing numbers are needed), it is free. You can skip the line at the Tax Office and do not have to pay postage or credit card fees. It is the responsibility of the taxpayer to make sure all accounts are included, and banking information is correct to avoid additional fees. The Tax Office also takes payments in person with cash, check, money order and debit or credit cards. A 2.5 percent fee is added to debit or credit card payments.

If mailed, the payments must be postmarked on or before January 31, 2024.

Barber said his office does take partial payments, and he encourages people to pay what they can, when they can since late fees are only added to the balance due.

Once delinquent, 7 percent penalties and interest are added to what is due. Those fees increase by 2 percent for each month payments are late. If the property taxes are not paid by July 1, 2024, there are 33 percent in penalty, interest and collection fees added to the account, Barber said.

For those who have paid off their mortgage company within the last year, and who have not received a property tax bill directly, Barber asks them to call his office as soon as possible.

The Tax Office in the Cotton Belt Building is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Property tax payments can also be made in person at the Tax Office Substations, at 2616 S. Main St. in Lindale; and in Noonday, at 15405 Highway 155 South.

For more information, call 903-590-2920 or visit their website.

