Sen. Ted Cruz announces re-election bid

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2023 at 5:57 pm

HOUSTON – Senator Ted Cruz officially filed for re-election to the United States Senate. In a statement, Cruz said, “I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to once again run for re-election to the United States Senate. It has been the honor of a lifetime to give voice to over 30 million Texans in Washington, D.C., fighting for common-sense ideas, protecting our freedoms, and standing up to corrupt politicians and special interest groups.” Cruz, who was first elected in 2013, has authored over 90 legislative measures that have been signed into law.

Go Back