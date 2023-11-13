I-20 shooting leaves 1 passenger injured, man arrested

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2023 at 6:10 pm

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was injured after a driver shot into another vehicle on I-20 around 9 p.m. on Friday. The sheriff’s office said law enforcement was called out to mile marker 529 after a shooting was reported on I-20. According to a press release, two vehicles were heading west when one driver shot at the other vehicle and hit a passenger. The passenger was reportedly taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released. Juan M. Wilkins was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken to the Van Zandt County Jail but he reportedly posted his $30,000 bond and was released.

Go Back