Today is Monday November 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


I-20 shooting leaves 1 passenger injured, man arrested

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2023 at 6:10 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


I-20 shooting leaves 1 passenger injured, man arrestedVAN ZANDT COUNTY – The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was injured after a driver shot into another vehicle on I-20 around 9 p.m. on Friday. The sheriff’s office said law enforcement was called out to mile marker 529 after a shooting was reported on I-20. According to a press release, two vehicles were heading west when one driver shot at the other vehicle and hit a passenger. The passenger was reportedly taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released. Juan M. Wilkins was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken to the Van Zandt County Jail but he reportedly posted his $30,000 bond and was released.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC