1 dead, 1 injured in head-on Cherokee County crash

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2023 at 4:43 pm

CHEROKEE COUNTY – A woman is dead and a man is injured after a Sunday morning crash on U.S. Highway 175 near Cuney. According to our news partners at KETK, a 2016 Dodge Dart was traveling northwest on the highway around 5:26 a.m. “in the wrong lane.” A 2012 Ford F-150 towing a trailer was traveling southeast and DPS said they struck the Dart head-on, “ejecting the driver,” who DPS reported was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Dart, identified as Sabrina Gray, 41 of Cuney, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the truck was taken to a hospital in Tyler for treatment. The investigation is ongoing, and DPS said no additional information is available at this time.

Go Back