Today is Monday November 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


1 dead, 1 injured in head-on Cherokee County crash

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2023 at 4:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CHEROKEE COUNTY – A woman is dead and a man is injured after a Sunday morning crash on U.S. Highway 175 near Cuney. According to our news partners at KETK, a 2016 Dodge Dart was traveling northwest on the highway around 5:26 a.m. “in the wrong lane.” A 2012 Ford F-150 towing a trailer was traveling southeast and DPS said they struck the Dart head-on, “ejecting the driver,” who DPS reported was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Dart, identified as Sabrina Gray, 41 of Cuney, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the truck was taken to a hospital in Tyler for treatment. The investigation is ongoing, and DPS said no additional information is available at this time.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC