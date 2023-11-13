Today is Monday November 13, 2023
Tyler Transportation Policy Committee to meet on Thursday

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2023 at 8:53 am
Tyler Transportation Policy Committee to meet on ThursdayTYLER — The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Transportation Policy Committee will meet on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Tyler Development Center. According to our news partner KETK, the committee is tasked with coordinating transportation plans for the Smith County area. Members of the Committee include people from Smith County, Tyler, nearby cities, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority.

The meeting will allow the committee to discuss the following items:

Amendments to the Transportation Improvement Program for the widening of Old Jacksonville Highway to six lanes.
Allocating funds to complete the Railroad Inventory and Analysis by adopting the 2022-2023 Unified Planning Work Program.

The meeting will be held in the Tyler Development Center at 423 West Ferguson Street in the Large Conference Room.



