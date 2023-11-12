Texas A&M fires coach Jimbo Fisher, a move that will cost the school $75M

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2023 at 5:36 pm

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M fired coach Jimbo Fisher on Sunday, a move that will cost the school $75 million. The move ends a tenure that began six years ago with the Aggies presenting him an engraved national championship trophy missing only the year. Fisher was lured away from Florida State, where he had won a national championship in 2013, by a massive 10-year, fully guaranteed contract at the end of the 2017 season. The deal was extended back to 10 years after the 2020 season.

