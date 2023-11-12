Today is Sunday November 12, 2023
Kilgore celebrates ‘A Very Derrick Christmas’

Kilgore celebrates ‘A Very Derrick Christmas’KILGORE – The City of Kilgore hosted their annual ‘A Very Derrick Christmas’ oil derrick lighting ceremony on Saturday evening. According to our news partner KETK, the event featured vendors, food, music and their traditional live performance from the Kilgore Rangerettes. “It’s really fun, I’m from a really big town so anytime I get to come to Kilgore and see the tightknit community, It’s just the sweetest thing, we love to see the community,” said Rangerette Lauren Nix. The family friendly event is held every holiday season in downtown Kilgore.



