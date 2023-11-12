Today is Sunday November 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Sam Houston’s gets first Conference USA win, 42-27 over Louisiana Tech

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2023 at 10:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kavian Gaither returned a fourth-quarter interception for a touchdown, Sam Houston scored four rushing touchdowns and the Conference USA newcomer Bearkats picked up their first conference win, 42-27 over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

The Bearkats (2-8, 1-6) are in their second season at the FBS level after spending the first season in the Western Athletic Conference. They never trailed in this one but their lead that twice had been 15 points was down to one score before Gaither intercepted a Hank Bachmeier pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown with about two minutes left in the game.

In addition to the pick-6, Gaither led the Bearkats with eight solo tackles and 12 total stops.

Keegan Shoemaker was 18-of-28 passing for 269 yards with one touchdown for the Bearkats. Issiah Nixon had two rushing touchdowns and Adrian Murdaugh and Shoemaker had one each. Noah Smith had six catches for 115 yards and Jax Sherrard caught six for 102 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown.

Bachmeier was 28-of-41 for 361 yards for the Bulldogs (3-8, 2-5) but was intercepted twice. Cyrus Allen caught six for 132 yards that included a 35-yard TD pass thrown by fellow receiver Kyle Maxwell.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC