Today is Sunday November 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Scott scores 18 to help North Texas defeat Omaha 75-64

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2023 at 10:47 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DENTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Scott scored 18 points as North Texas beat Omaha 75-64 on Saturday night.

Scott was 7 of 9 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Mean Green (2-0). C.J. Noland scored 18 points, going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line. Moulaye Sissoko shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Marquel Sutton led the Mavericks (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Grant Stubblefield added 11 points for Omaha. Jaeden Marshall also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. North Texas squares off against St. John’s (NY) and Omaha plays William & Mary.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC