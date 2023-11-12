East Texas High School Football Scores Saturday 11/11/23

East Texas High School Football Scores Saturday 11/11/23Posted/updated on: November 11, 2023 at 10:46 pm
AP-TX-FBH–Prep Scores, 3rd Ld-Writethru
Nov 11, 2023 10:16 PM – 248 words
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 6A Division II=
Region II Bi-District=
Conroe Oak Ridge 29, Spring Dekaney 28
Region III Bi-District=
Houston Heights 42, Houston Memorial 20
Houston Stratford 62, Houston Westbury 22
Richmond George Ranch 21, Katy Taylor 19
Region IV Bi-District=
SA Northside Jay 37, Laredo Alexander 15
Class 4A Division I=
Region III Bi-District=
Bay City 62, Houston North Forest 21
Class 3A Division I=
Region II Bi-District=
Whitney 67, Groesbeck 14
Class 1A Division I=
Region IV Bi-District=
Chester 36, Medina 20
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 81, Leakey 70
TAIO Six-Man DIV 1=
Quarterfinal=
Bulverde Gloria Deo 35, Brazos Valley 30
Fort Bend Chargers 76, Austin SPC 31
TAIO Six-Man DIV II=
Quarterfinal=
Tribe Consolidated 70, Bellville Faith 67
Victoria Home School 53, SA Jubilee 8
TAIO Six-Man DIV III=
Quarterfinal=
Granbury Grace Classical 50, Amarillo PCHEA 0
TAPPS Six-Man Div I=
Area=
CC Incarnate Word 51, St Augustine 14
Giddings State School 57, Carrollton Prince of Peace 8
TAPPS Six-Man Div II=
Area=
Pasadena First Baptist 70, Round Rock Christian 22
Prestonwood North 54, Greenville Christian 0
TAPPS Six-Man Div III=
Area=
Fredericksburg Heritage 48, Divine Savior Academy 26
TCAF Six-Man Div 1=
Semifinal=
Decatur Victory Christian 48, Arlington St. Paul 0
TCAL Six-Man=
Semifinal=
CC Annapolis 54, Grayson Christian 6
SA Sunnybrook 67, TLC Midland 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/