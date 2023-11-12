Today is Sunday November 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


East Texas High School Football Scores Saturday 11/11/23

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2023 at 10:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AP-TX-FBH–Prep Scores, 3rd Ld-Writethru

Nov 11, 2023 10:16 PM – 248 words

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 6A Division II=

Region II Bi-District=

Conroe Oak Ridge 29, Spring Dekaney 28

Region III Bi-District=

Houston Heights 42, Houston Memorial 20

Houston Stratford 62, Houston Westbury 22

Richmond George Ranch 21, Katy Taylor 19

Region IV Bi-District=

SA Northside Jay 37, Laredo Alexander 15

Class 4A Division I=

Region III Bi-District=

Bay City 62, Houston North Forest 21

Class 3A Division I=

Region II Bi-District=

Whitney 67, Groesbeck 14

Class 1A Division I=

Region IV Bi-District=

Chester 36, Medina 20

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 81, Leakey 70

TAIO Six-Man DIV 1=

Quarterfinal=

Bulverde Gloria Deo 35, Brazos Valley 30

Fort Bend Chargers 76, Austin SPC 31

TAIO Six-Man DIV II=

Quarterfinal=

Tribe Consolidated 70, Bellville Faith 67

Victoria Home School 53, SA Jubilee 8

TAIO Six-Man DIV III=

Quarterfinal=

Granbury Grace Classical 50, Amarillo PCHEA 0

TAPPS Six-Man Div I=

Area=

CC Incarnate Word 51, St Augustine 14

Giddings State School 57, Carrollton Prince of Peace 8

TAPPS Six-Man Div II=

Area=

Pasadena First Baptist 70, Round Rock Christian 22

Prestonwood North 54, Greenville Christian 0

TAPPS Six-Man Div III=

Area=

Fredericksburg Heritage 48, Divine Savior Academy 26

TCAF Six-Man Div 1=

Semifinal=

Decatur Victory Christian 48, Arlington St. Paul 0

TCAL Six-Man=

Semifinal=

CC Annapolis 54, Grayson Christian 6

SA Sunnybrook 67, TLC Midland 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC