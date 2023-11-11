Woman arrested for hindering apprehension of Upshur County double homicide suspect

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2023 at 5:43 pm

UPSHUR COUNTY – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly hindering the apprehension of a suspect in a recent double homicide case. According to our news partner KETK, Laquesha Monique McKnight, 38 of Longview, is reportedly the sister of 41-year-old Alvin “Pookie” McKnight Jr. McKnight Jr is a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of Mandy Ray, 35 and Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters, 37 both from Gilmer. Officials said Laquesha helped Alvin to escape from the Upshur County area on the night of the murders. According to the sheriff’s office, Laquesha was confronted with the evidence of her having helped Alvin but she did not cooperate. Laquesha was booked into the Upshur County Jail and her bond has been set at $500,000, according to jail records.

Go Back