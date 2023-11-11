Texas police officer and suspect killed in a shooting; two other people were found dead

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2023 at 11:53 am

AUSTIN (AP) – A Texas police officer was killed in a shooting that also left the suspect dead and a second officer wounded in Austin. That is according to interim Police Chief Robin Henderson. Two other people were later found dead inside the home. An emotional Henderson said officers were called shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday by a woman who said she was being stabbed. Henderson said police were met with gunfire as they tried to enter the home. Henderson said a SWAT team was called and also met with gunfire, killing one officer, wounding the second and killing the suspect. Henderson said two other “apparent victims” of the suspect were found dead in the home, and one person escaped.

