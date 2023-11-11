Biden’s movable wall is criticized by environmentalists

McALLEN (AP) — The Biden administration’s plan to build new barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas calls for a “movable” design that frustrates both environmentalists and advocates of stronger border enforcement. The plans were made public in September. Construction is moving forward despite President Joe Biden’s campaign promise not to build more wall. It also comes amid an increase in migrants coming to the nation’s southern border to seek asylum. People who want more border security believe the barriers won’t be strong enough to stop people from crossing illegally. Environmentalists say the design actually poses a greater risk to animal habitat than former President Donald Trump’s border wall.

