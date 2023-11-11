Today is Saturday November 11, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Friday’s High School Football Scores 11-10-23

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2023 at 12:08 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Houston Lamar 63, Jersey Village 0

Class 1A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Happy 36, Follett 30

Knox City 51, Kress 6

Miami 50, Nazareth 30

Springlake-Earth 62, Turkey Valley 29

Region II Bi-District=

Borden County 48, Ira 0

Imperial Buena Vista 68, O’Donnell 50

Whiteface 58, Van Horn 8

Region III Bi-District=

Gilmer Union Hill 54, Bryson 8

Region IV Bi-District=

May 92, Mertzon Irion County 70

Class 1A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Balmorhea 52, Loop 6

Silverton 52, Amherst 34

Region II Bi-District=

Benjamin 52, Matador Motley County 6

Jayton 61, Crowell 16

Strawn 67, Throckmorton 36

Region III Bi-District=

Bynum 61, Apple Springs 12

Iredell 64, Calvert 14

Oakwood 51, Kopperl 6

Oglesby 60, Walnut Springs 14

Region IV Bi-District=

Bronte 36, Rising Star 20

Cherokee 63, Zephyr 20

Loraine 46, Paint Rock 0

Richland Springs 50, Sidney 37

Class 2A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Cisco 21, Ozona 14

Farwell 42, Olton 21

Panhandle 92, Tahoka 54

Sonora 29, Anson 27

Stamford 42, Forsan 6

Region II Bi-District=

Cayuga 20, Riesel 14

De Leon 70, Nocona 41

Valley Mills 29, Axtell 18

Region III Bi-District=

Timpson 68, Corrigan-Camden 7

Wolfe City 48, Harleton 14

Region IV Bi-District=

Johnson City 28, Schulenburg 21

Shiner 40, Freer 6

Class 2A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Clarendon 46, Boys Ranch 6

Gruver 49, Shamrock 14

Sunray 66, Wheeler 16

Region II Bi-District=

Celeste 41, Seymour 12

Wink 43, Cross Plains 0

Region III Bi-District=

Dawson 72, Linden-Kildare 0

Deweyville 28, Mount Enterprise 26

Hico 47, Maud 14

Simms Bowie 30, Wortham 16

Tenaha 52, Hull-Daisetta 12

Region IV Bi-District=

Agua Dulce 42, Center Point 41

Brackett 66, Pettus 0

Class 3A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Brock 59, Iowa Park 0

Clyde 41, Peaster 34

Muleshoe 56, Lamesa 20

Shallowater 52, Slaton 0

Whitesboro 35, Tuscola Jim Ned 34

Region II Bi-District=

Mount Vernon 49, Gladewater 7

Tatum 42, Commerce 21

Teague 29, West 27

Region III Bi-District=

Columbus 56, Rockdale 8

Diboll 48, Buna 20

Franklin 50, Hallettsville 22

Palestine Westwood 35, East Chambers 14

Class 3A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Alpine 29, Brady 23

Childress 28, Abernathy 6

Crane 56, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

Early 54, Odessa Compass 13

Idalou 34, Spearman 0

Lubbock Roosevelt 32, Friona 14

Wall 66, Tornillo 0

Region II Bi-District=

Comanche 26, Henrietta 21

Holliday 44, Eastland 7

WF City View 38, Millsap 15

Region III Bi-District=

Arp 39, De Kalb 36, OT

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 55, Hemphill 12

Hooks 92, Edgewood 57

New Boston 59, Troup 43

New Diana 6, Anderson-Shiro 0

Region IV Bi-District=

Comfort 67, Taft 28

Dilley 34, Santa Rosa 27

East Bernard 55, Clifton 6

Lexington 14, Boling 7

Odem 49, Natalia 7

Poth 47, Hebbronville 0

Rogers 42, Van Vleck 15

Class 4A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Canyon Randall 48, Burkburnett 21

Lubbock Estacado 45, EP Bowie 3

Springtown 42, Hereford 7

Region II Bi-District=

Celina 49, Paris 14

China Spring 42, Lake Worth 24

Dallas Carter 41, Sulphur Springs 35

Waco La Vega 42, FW Dunbar 21

Region III Bi-District=

El Campo 42, Worthing 14

Kilgore 49, Livingston 8

Lumberton 40, Athens 14

Needville 49, Yates 14

Tyler Chapel Hill 35, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7

Region IV Bi-District=

Alice 64, Rockport-Fulton 14

Beeville Jones 27, CC Calallen 25

La Vernia 35, CC Tuloso-Midway 14

Lampasas 52, Uvalde 0

Port Lavaca Calhoun 62, Zapata 36

Class 4A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Glen Rose 52, Midland Greenwood 7

Graham 56, Hillsboro 0

Perryton 58, Fort Stockton 27

Sweetwater 35, Godley 34

WF Hirschi 38, FW Benbrook 10

Region II Bi-District=

Caddo Mills 38, Farmersville 10

Gilmer 69, Center 34

Sunnyvale 47, Krum 7

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 61, Rusk 7

Van 63, Longview Spring Hill 34

Van Alstyne 27, Wills Point 20

Region III Bi-District=

Bellville 49, West Orange-Stark 7

Gatesville 34, Gonzales 31

Hamshire-Fannett 57, Brookshire Royal 7

Waco Connally 27, Giddings 6

Region IV Bi-District=

Bandera 32, Jarrell 27

Geronimo Navarro 48, San Antonio YMLA 0

Lago Vista 42, Devine 12

Orange Grove 44, Raymondville 15

Port Isabel 42, Robstown 38

Class 5A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Amarillo 49, EP Bel Air 0

Amarillo Tascosa 50, EP Del Valle 25

Denton Ryan 38, Lake Belton 13

Justin Northwest 40, Midlothian 37

Red Oak 35, Burleson Centennial 32

Region II Bi-District=

Barbers Hill 43, McKinney North 21

Forney 44, Port Arthur Memorial 7

Frisco Reedy 52, Carrollton Smith 14

Frisco Wakeland 21, Mansfield Timberview 18

Lancaster 27, La Porte 13

Longview 59, New Caney Porter 7

N. Richland Hills Richland 48, Frisco 21

Region III Bi-District=

A&M Consolidated 45, SA Wagner 17

Angleton 40, Galveston Ball 34

Cedar Park 20, New Braunfels Canyon 16

College Station 51, Boerne-Champion 28

Magnolia 56, Houston Sterling 6

Magnolia West 68, Houston Madison 0

Smithson Valley 41, Georgetown 25

Region IV Bi-District=

Brownsville Memorial 55, McAllen 20

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 29, SA Southwest 7

Edinburg Vela 31, Weslaco East 9

Harlingen South 10, McAllen Memorial 7

Victoria East 35, Castroville Medina Valley 13

Victoria West 59, SA Southside 22

Class 5A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Abilene Cooper 42, EP Chapin 27

Canutillo 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 7

Colleyville Heritage 71, Denton 13

Lake Dallas 28, FW Arlington Heights 13

WF Rider 57, EP Burges 6

Region II Bi-District=

Ennis 21, Dallas Kimball 13

Lucas Lovejoy 34, Longview Pine Tree 6

Mansfield Summit 37, Seagoville 7

Marshall 28, Denison 20

Melissa 49, Whitehouse 21

Texarkana Texas 51, Terrell 28

Region III Bi-District=

Austin Crockett 14, Waco University 13

Austin LBJ 20, Pflugerville 0

Huntsville 10, Texas City 7

Leander Rouse 55, Austin McCallum 27

Montgomery Lake Creek 53, Nederland 6

Port Neches-Groves 37, Brenham 7

Randle 35, Fort Bend Marshall 24

Region IV Bi-District=

CC Flour Bluff 52, PSJA Memorial 21

Gregory-Portland 55, Roma 17

Liberty Hill 43, SA Harlandale 26

Mission Memorial 43, Pharr Valley View 6

Pieper 33, SA Houston 0

SA Alamo Heights 69, Lockhart 21

SA Veterans Memorial 56, SA Burbank 0

Class 6A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Euless Trinity 63, Keller Timber Creek 35

North Crowley 42, Keller 26

Odessa Permian 26, EP Pebble Hills 13

Prosper 41, Plano East 3

Richardson Lake Highlands 42, South Grand Prairie 38

Region II Bi-District=

Duncanville 63, Hutto 7

Klein Collins 55, Cypress Ranch 20

Rockwall 50, Wylie 10

Rockwall-Heath 56, Garland Sachse 42

Waxahachie 20, Hewitt Midway 19

Region III Bi-District=

Arlington Lamar 63, Jersey Village 0

Fort Bend Ridge Point 49, Katy Tompkins 44

Humble Atascocita 65, Pasadena Dobie 28

Katy 49, Fort Bend Travis 6

League City Clear Springs 36, Alvin Shadow Creek 7

Pearland 16, Dickinson 14, 4OT

Region IV Bi-District=

Austin Westlake 35, Round Rock 3

Lake Travis 13, Austin Vandegrift 10

Laredo United 35, SA Northside Taft 28

PSJA 35, Los Fresnos 7

SA Johnson 36, New Braunfels 31

SA Northside Brennan 37, Laredo United South 0

SA Reagan 55, SA East Central 21

San Benito 42, Edinburg North 10

Class 6A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Byron Nelson 52, Crowley 28

Coppell 35, Denton Guyer 21

Dallas Highland Park 45, Arlington 17

Dallas Jesuit 20, Arlington Bowie 7

McKinney 52, Lewisville Marcus 31

Midland 31, EP Americas 21

Southlake Carroll 70, Saginaw Boswell 0

Wolfforth Frenship 87, EP Eastwood 58

Region II Bi-District=

Cedar Hill 62, Pflugerville Weiss 0

De Soto 50, Killeen Harker Heights 10

North Forney 28, Garland 21

Tomball 32, Cypress Falls 6

Tomball Memorial 30, Cypress Springs 29

Willis 62, Aldine Nimitz 34

Wylie East 23, Tyler Legacy 14

Region III Bi-District=

Clear Falls 45, Houston Strake Jesuit 10

Fort Bend Hightower 35, Jordan 7

Houston King 70, Channelview 21

League City Clear Creek 27, Pearland Dawson 14

Region IV Bi-District=

Converse Judson 27, SA Northside Clark 7

Dripping Springs 34, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 14

Round Rock McNeil 17, Austin Bowie 14

Weslaco 35, Mission 6

TAIO Six-Man DIV 1=

Quaterfinal=

Austin Westlake 54, Stephenville FAITH 48

Fort Worth THESA 52, Lubbock Home School Titans 43

TAIO Six-Man DIV I1I=

Quaterfinal=

ETHS 86, Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 36

TAIO Six-Man DIV I1II=

Quaterfinal=

Hill Country 79, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 31

SA Town East Christian 58, New Braunfels Thunder 44

SA Winston 56, CenTex Homeschool 30

TAPPS 11-Man Div I=

Area=

Dallas Bishop Lynch 17, SA Central Catholic 13

Tomball Concordia 57, FW Nolan 33

TAPPS 11-Man Div II=

Area=

Argyle Liberty Christian 49, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0

Austin Regents 45, The Woodlands 7

FW All Saints 56, Grapevine Faith 21

Fort Bend Christian 41, Austin Hyde Park 0

Frisco Legacy Christian 31, FW Southwest Christian 0

Houston Second Baptist 38, Brownsville St. Joseph 8

Tyler Grace Community 33, Midland Christian 28

TAPPS 11-Man Div III=

Area=

Arlington Grace Prep 37, Bullard Brook Hill 13

Bay Area Christian 64, Schertz John Paul II 46

Boerne Geneva 31, Austin Brentwood 14

Dallas Christian Academy 63, FW Lake Country 7

TAPPS 11-Man Div IV=

Area=

Bryan Brazos Christian 59, Waco Reicher 0

Houston Northland Christian 61, New Braunfels Christian 6

Lubbock Christian 59, MC Prep 13

Muenster Sacred Heart 34, Tomball Rosehill 7

TAPPS Six-Man Div II=

Area=

Abilene Christian 52, Dallas Lakehill 46

Conroe Covenant 70, San Marcos Baptist Academy 20

FW Covenant Classical 64, Dallas Lutheran 14

Plano Coram Deo 54, Keller Harvest Christian 8

SA Castle Hills 72, Houston Westbury Christian 26

Waco Live Oak Classical 80, Bryan Allen Academy 34

TAPPS Six-Man Div III=

Area=

Bryan St. Joseph 58, Bulverde Bracken 0

FW Nazarene 76, Rockwall Heritage 30

Lake Jackson Brazosport def. SA Atonement, forfeit

Longview Heritage 62, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 16

TCAF Six-Man Div 2=

Semifinal=

Waco Methodist 36, Irving Faustina Academy 22

TCSAAL11-Man=

Quaterfinal=

Arlington Newman 28, UME Prep 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Story Details
Date: Nov 10, 2023 11:49 PM
Slug: AP-TX-FBH–Prep Scores, 6th Ld-Writethru
Headline: Friday’s Scores
Source: ScoreStream Inc.
Byline: The Associated Press
Copyright: ScoreStream Inc.
Words: 1727
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Houston Lamar 63, Jersey Village 0

Class 1A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Happy 36, Follett 30

Knox City 51, Kress 6

Miami 50, Nazareth 30

Springlake-Earth 62, Turkey Valley 29

Region II Bi-District=

Borden County 48, Ira 0

Imperial Buena Vista 68, O’Donnell 50

Whiteface 58, Van Horn 8

Region III Bi-District=

Gilmer Union Hill 54, Bryson 8

Region IV Bi-District=

May 92, Mertzon Irion County 70

Class 1A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Balmorhea 52, Loop 6

Silverton 52, Amherst 34

Region II Bi-District=

Benjamin 52, Matador Motley County 6

Jayton 61, Crowell 16

Strawn 67, Throckmorton 36

Region III Bi-District=

Bynum 61, Apple Springs 12

Iredell 64, Calvert 14

Oakwood 51, Kopperl 6

Oglesby 60, Walnut Springs 14

Region IV Bi-District=

Bronte 36, Rising Star 20

Cherokee 63, Zephyr 20

Loraine 46, Paint Rock 0

Richland Springs 50, Sidney 37

Class 2A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Cisco 21, Ozona 14

Farwell 42, Olton 21

Panhandle 92, Tahoka 54

Sonora 29, Anson 27

Stamford 42, Forsan 6

Region II Bi-District=

Cayuga 20, Riesel 14

De Leon 70, Nocona 41

Valley Mills 29, Axtell 18

Region III Bi-District=

Timpson 68, Corrigan-Camden 7

Wolfe City 48, Harleton 14

Region IV Bi-District=

Johnson City 28, Schulenburg 21

Shiner 40, Freer 6

Class 2A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Clarendon 46, Boys Ranch 6

Gruver 49, Shamrock 14

Sunray 66, Wheeler 16

Region II Bi-District=

Celeste 41, Seymour 12

Wink 43, Cross Plains 0

Region III Bi-District=

Dawson 72, Linden-Kildare 0

Deweyville 28, Mount Enterprise 26

Hico 47, Maud 14

Simms Bowie 30, Wortham 16

Tenaha 52, Hull-Daisetta 12

Region IV Bi-District=

Agua Dulce 42, Center Point 41

Brackett 66, Pettus 0

Class 3A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Brock 59, Iowa Park 0

Clyde 41, Peaster 34

Muleshoe 56, Lamesa 20

Shallowater 52, Slaton 0

Whitesboro 35, Tuscola Jim Ned 34

Region II Bi-District=

Mount Vernon 49, Gladewater 7

Tatum 42, Commerce 21

Teague 29, West 27

Region III Bi-District=

Columbus 56, Rockdale 8

Diboll 48, Buna 20

Franklin 50, Hallettsville 22

Palestine Westwood 35, East Chambers 14

Class 3A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Alpine 29, Brady 23

Childress 28, Abernathy 6

Crane 56, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

Early 54, Odessa Compass 13

Idalou 34, Spearman 0

Lubbock Roosevelt 32, Friona 14

Wall 66, Tornillo 0

Region II Bi-District=

Comanche 26, Henrietta 21

Holliday 44, Eastland 7

WF City View 38, Millsap 15

Region III Bi-District=

Arp 39, De Kalb 36, OT

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 55, Hemphill 12

Hooks 92, Edgewood 57

New Boston 59, Troup 43

New Diana 6, Anderson-Shiro 0

Region IV Bi-District=

Comfort 67, Taft 28

Dilley 34, Santa Rosa 27

East Bernard 55, Clifton 6

Lexington 14, Boling 7

Odem 49, Natalia 7

Poth 47, Hebbronville 0

Rogers 42, Van Vleck 15

Class 4A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Canyon Randall 48, Burkburnett 21

Lubbock Estacado 45, EP Bowie 3

Springtown 42, Hereford 7

Region II Bi-District=

Celina 49, Paris 14

China Spring 42, Lake Worth 24

Dallas Carter 41, Sulphur Springs 35

Waco La Vega 42, FW Dunbar 21

Region III Bi-District=

El Campo 42, Worthing 14

Kilgore 49, Livingston 8

Lumberton 40, Athens 14

Needville 49, Yates 14

Tyler Chapel Hill 35, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7

Region IV Bi-District=

Alice 64, Rockport-Fulton 14

Beeville Jones 27, CC Calallen 25

La Vernia 35, CC Tuloso-Midway 14

Lampasas 52, Uvalde 0

Port Lavaca Calhoun 62, Zapata 36

Class 4A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Glen Rose 52, Midland Greenwood 7

Graham 56, Hillsboro 0

Perryton 58, Fort Stockton 27

Sweetwater 35, Godley 34

WF Hirschi 38, FW Benbrook 10

Region II Bi-District=

Caddo Mills 38, Farmersville 10

Gilmer 69, Center 34

Sunnyvale 47, Krum 7

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 61, Rusk 7

Van 63, Longview Spring Hill 34

Van Alstyne 27, Wills Point 20

Region III Bi-District=

Bellville 49, West Orange-Stark 7

Gatesville 34, Gonzales 31

Hamshire-Fannett 57, Brookshire Royal 7

Waco Connally 27, Giddings 6

Region IV Bi-District=

Bandera 32, Jarrell 27

Geronimo Navarro 48, San Antonio YMLA 0

Lago Vista 42, Devine 12

Orange Grove 44, Raymondville 15

Port Isabel 42, Robstown 38

Class 5A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Amarillo 49, EP Bel Air 0

Amarillo Tascosa 50, EP Del Valle 25

Denton Ryan 38, Lake Belton 13

Justin Northwest 40, Midlothian 37

Red Oak 35, Burleson Centennial 32

Region II Bi-District=

Barbers Hill 43, McKinney North 21

Forney 44, Port Arthur Memorial 7

Frisco Reedy 52, Carrollton Smith 14

Frisco Wakeland 21, Mansfield Timberview 18

Lancaster 27, La Porte 13

Longview 59, New Caney Porter 7

N. Richland Hills Richland 48, Frisco 21

Region III Bi-District=

A&M Consolidated 45, SA Wagner 17

Angleton 40, Galveston Ball 34

Cedar Park 20, New Braunfels Canyon 16

College Station 51, Boerne-Champion 28

Magnolia 56, Houston Sterling 6

Magnolia West 68, Houston Madison 0

Smithson Valley 41, Georgetown 25

Region IV Bi-District=

Brownsville Memorial 55, McAllen 20

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 29, SA Southwest 7

Edinburg Vela 31, Weslaco East 9

Harlingen South 10, McAllen Memorial 7

Victoria East 35, Castroville Medina Valley 13

Victoria West 59, SA Southside 22

Class 5A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Abilene Cooper 42, EP Chapin 27

Canutillo 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 7

Colleyville Heritage 71, Denton 13

Lake Dallas 28, FW Arlington Heights 13

WF Rider 57, EP Burges 6

Region II Bi-District=

Ennis 21, Dallas Kimball 13

Lucas Lovejoy 34, Longview Pine Tree 6

Mansfield Summit 37, Seagoville 7

Marshall 28, Denison 20

Melissa 49, Whitehouse 21

Texarkana Texas 51, Terrell 28

Region III Bi-District=

Austin Crockett 14, Waco University 13

Austin LBJ 20, Pflugerville 0

Huntsville 10, Texas City 7

Leander Rouse 55, Austin McCallum 27

Montgomery Lake Creek 53, Nederland 6

Port Neches-Groves 37, Brenham 7

Randle 35, Fort Bend Marshall 24

Region IV Bi-District=

CC Flour Bluff 52, PSJA Memorial 21

Gregory-Portland 55, Roma 17

Liberty Hill 43, SA Harlandale 26

Mission Memorial 43, Pharr Valley View 6

Pieper 33, SA Houston 0

SA Alamo Heights 69, Lockhart 21

SA Veterans Memorial 56, SA Burbank 0

Class 6A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Euless Trinity 63, Keller Timber Creek 35

North Crowley 42, Keller 26

Odessa Permian 26, EP Pebble Hills 13

Prosper 41, Plano East 3

Richardson Lake Highlands 42, South Grand Prairie 38

Region II Bi-District=

Duncanville 63, Hutto 7

Klein Collins 55, Cypress Ranch 20

Rockwall 50, Wylie 10

Rockwall-Heath 56, Garland Sachse 42

Waxahachie 20, Hewitt Midway 19

Region III Bi-District=

Arlington Lamar 63, Jersey Village 0

Fort Bend Ridge Point 49, Katy Tompkins 44

Humble Atascocita 65, Pasadena Dobie 28

Katy 49, Fort Bend Travis 6

League City Clear Springs 36, Alvin Shadow Creek 7

Pearland 16, Dickinson 14, 4OT

Region IV Bi-District=

Austin Westlake 35, Round Rock 3

Lake Travis 13, Austin Vandegrift 10

Laredo United 35, SA Northside Taft 28

PSJA 35, Los Fresnos 7

SA Johnson 36, New Braunfels 31

SA Northside Brennan 37, Laredo United South 0

SA Reagan 55, SA East Central 21

San Benito 42, Edinburg North 10

Class 6A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Byron Nelson 52, Crowley 28

Coppell 35, Denton Guyer 21

Dallas Highland Park 45, Arlington 17

Dallas Jesuit 20, Arlington Bowie 7

McKinney 52, Lewisville Marcus 31

Midland 31, EP Americas 21

Southlake Carroll 70, Saginaw Boswell 0

Wolfforth Frenship 87, EP Eastwood 58

Region II Bi-District=

Cedar Hill 62, Pflugerville Weiss 0

De Soto 50, Killeen Harker Heights 10

North Forney 28, Garland 21

Tomball 32, Cypress Falls 6

Tomball Memorial 30, Cypress Springs 29

Willis 62, Aldine Nimitz 34

Wylie East 23, Tyler Legacy 14

Region III Bi-District=

Clear Falls 45, Houston Strake Jesuit 10

Fort Bend Hightower 35, Jordan 7

Houston King 70, Channelview 21

League City Clear Creek 27, Pearland Dawson 14

Region IV Bi-District=

Converse Judson 27, SA Northside Clark 7

Dripping Springs 34, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 14

Round Rock McNeil 17, Austin Bowie 14

Weslaco 35, Mission 6

TAIO Six-Man DIV 1=

Quaterfinal=

Austin Westlake 54, Stephenville FAITH 48

Fort Worth THESA 52, Lubbock Home School Titans 43

TAIO Six-Man DIV I1I=

Quaterfinal=

ETHS 86, Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 36

TAIO Six-Man DIV I1II=

Quaterfinal=

Hill Country 79, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 31

SA Town East Christian 58, New Braunfels Thunder 44

SA Winston 56, CenTex Homeschool 30

TAPPS 11-Man Div I=

Area=

Dallas Bishop Lynch 17, SA Central Catholic 13

Tomball Concordia 57, FW Nolan 33

TAPPS 11-Man Div II=

Area=

Argyle Liberty Christian 49, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0

Austin Regents 45, The Woodlands 7

FW All Saints 56, Grapevine Faith 21

Fort Bend Christian 41, Austin Hyde Park 0

Frisco Legacy Christian 31, FW Southwest Christian 0

Houston Second Baptist 38, Brownsville St. Joseph 8

Tyler Grace Community 33, Midland Christian 28

TAPPS 11-Man Div III=

Area=

Arlington Grace Prep 37, Bullard Brook Hill 13

Bay Area Christian 64, Schertz John Paul II 46

Boerne Geneva 31, Austin Brentwood 14

Dallas Christian Academy 63, FW Lake Country 7

TAPPS 11-Man Div IV=

Area=

Bryan Brazos Christian 59, Waco Reicher 0

Houston Northland Christian 61, New Braunfels Christian 6

Lubbock Christian 59, MC Prep 13

Muenster Sacred Heart 34, Tomball Rosehill 7

TAPPS Six-Man Div II=

Area=

Abilene Christian 52, Dallas Lakehill 46

Conroe Covenant 70, San Marcos Baptist Academy 20

FW Covenant Classical 64, Dallas Lutheran 14

Plano Coram Deo 54, Keller Harvest Christian 8

SA Castle Hills 72, Houston Westbury Christian 26

Waco Live Oak Classical 80, Bryan Allen Academy 34

TAPPS Six-Man Div III=

Area=

Bryan St. Joseph 58, Bulverde Bracken 0

FW Nazarene 76, Rockwall Heritage 30

Lake Jackson Brazosport def. SA Atonement, forfeit

Longview Heritage 62, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 16

TCAF Six-Man Div 2=

Semifinal=

Waco Methodist 36, Irving Faustina Academy 22

TCSAAL11-Man=

Quaterfinal=

Arlington Newman 28, UME Prep 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
All contents © copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC