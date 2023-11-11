Friday’s High School Football Scores 11-10-23

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2023 at 12:08 am

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Houston Lamar 63, Jersey Village 0

Class 1A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Happy 36, Follett 30

Knox City 51, Kress 6

Miami 50, Nazareth 30

Springlake-Earth 62, Turkey Valley 29

Region II Bi-District=

Borden County 48, Ira 0

Imperial Buena Vista 68, O’Donnell 50

Whiteface 58, Van Horn 8

Region III Bi-District=

Gilmer Union Hill 54, Bryson 8

Region IV Bi-District=

May 92, Mertzon Irion County 70

Class 1A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Balmorhea 52, Loop 6

Silverton 52, Amherst 34

Region II Bi-District=

Benjamin 52, Matador Motley County 6

Jayton 61, Crowell 16

Strawn 67, Throckmorton 36

Region III Bi-District=

Bynum 61, Apple Springs 12

Iredell 64, Calvert 14

Oakwood 51, Kopperl 6

Oglesby 60, Walnut Springs 14

Region IV Bi-District=

Bronte 36, Rising Star 20

Cherokee 63, Zephyr 20

Loraine 46, Paint Rock 0

Richland Springs 50, Sidney 37

Class 2A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Cisco 21, Ozona 14

Farwell 42, Olton 21

Panhandle 92, Tahoka 54

Sonora 29, Anson 27

Stamford 42, Forsan 6

Region II Bi-District=

Cayuga 20, Riesel 14

De Leon 70, Nocona 41

Valley Mills 29, Axtell 18

Region III Bi-District=

Timpson 68, Corrigan-Camden 7

Wolfe City 48, Harleton 14

Region IV Bi-District=

Johnson City 28, Schulenburg 21

Shiner 40, Freer 6

Class 2A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Clarendon 46, Boys Ranch 6

Gruver 49, Shamrock 14

Sunray 66, Wheeler 16

Region II Bi-District=

Celeste 41, Seymour 12

Wink 43, Cross Plains 0

Region III Bi-District=

Dawson 72, Linden-Kildare 0

Deweyville 28, Mount Enterprise 26

Hico 47, Maud 14

Simms Bowie 30, Wortham 16

Tenaha 52, Hull-Daisetta 12

Region IV Bi-District=

Agua Dulce 42, Center Point 41

Brackett 66, Pettus 0

Class 3A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Brock 59, Iowa Park 0

Clyde 41, Peaster 34

Muleshoe 56, Lamesa 20

Shallowater 52, Slaton 0

Whitesboro 35, Tuscola Jim Ned 34

Region II Bi-District=

Mount Vernon 49, Gladewater 7

Tatum 42, Commerce 21

Teague 29, West 27

Region III Bi-District=

Columbus 56, Rockdale 8

Diboll 48, Buna 20

Franklin 50, Hallettsville 22

Palestine Westwood 35, East Chambers 14

Class 3A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Alpine 29, Brady 23

Childress 28, Abernathy 6

Crane 56, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

Early 54, Odessa Compass 13

Idalou 34, Spearman 0

Lubbock Roosevelt 32, Friona 14

Wall 66, Tornillo 0

Region II Bi-District=

Comanche 26, Henrietta 21

Holliday 44, Eastland 7

WF City View 38, Millsap 15

Region III Bi-District=

Arp 39, De Kalb 36, OT

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 55, Hemphill 12

Hooks 92, Edgewood 57

New Boston 59, Troup 43

New Diana 6, Anderson-Shiro 0

Region IV Bi-District=

Comfort 67, Taft 28

Dilley 34, Santa Rosa 27

East Bernard 55, Clifton 6

Lexington 14, Boling 7

Odem 49, Natalia 7

Poth 47, Hebbronville 0

Rogers 42, Van Vleck 15

Class 4A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Canyon Randall 48, Burkburnett 21

Lubbock Estacado 45, EP Bowie 3

Springtown 42, Hereford 7

Region II Bi-District=

Celina 49, Paris 14

China Spring 42, Lake Worth 24

Dallas Carter 41, Sulphur Springs 35

Waco La Vega 42, FW Dunbar 21

Region III Bi-District=

El Campo 42, Worthing 14

Kilgore 49, Livingston 8

Lumberton 40, Athens 14

Needville 49, Yates 14

Tyler Chapel Hill 35, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7

Region IV Bi-District=

Alice 64, Rockport-Fulton 14

Beeville Jones 27, CC Calallen 25

La Vernia 35, CC Tuloso-Midway 14

Lampasas 52, Uvalde 0

Port Lavaca Calhoun 62, Zapata 36

Class 4A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Glen Rose 52, Midland Greenwood 7

Graham 56, Hillsboro 0

Perryton 58, Fort Stockton 27

Sweetwater 35, Godley 34

WF Hirschi 38, FW Benbrook 10

Region II Bi-District=

Caddo Mills 38, Farmersville 10

Gilmer 69, Center 34

Sunnyvale 47, Krum 7

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 61, Rusk 7

Van 63, Longview Spring Hill 34

Van Alstyne 27, Wills Point 20

Region III Bi-District=

Bellville 49, West Orange-Stark 7

Gatesville 34, Gonzales 31

Hamshire-Fannett 57, Brookshire Royal 7

Waco Connally 27, Giddings 6

Region IV Bi-District=

Bandera 32, Jarrell 27

Geronimo Navarro 48, San Antonio YMLA 0

Lago Vista 42, Devine 12

Orange Grove 44, Raymondville 15

Port Isabel 42, Robstown 38

Class 5A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Amarillo 49, EP Bel Air 0

Amarillo Tascosa 50, EP Del Valle 25

Denton Ryan 38, Lake Belton 13

Justin Northwest 40, Midlothian 37

Red Oak 35, Burleson Centennial 32

Region II Bi-District=

Barbers Hill 43, McKinney North 21

Forney 44, Port Arthur Memorial 7

Frisco Reedy 52, Carrollton Smith 14

Frisco Wakeland 21, Mansfield Timberview 18

Lancaster 27, La Porte 13

Longview 59, New Caney Porter 7

N. Richland Hills Richland 48, Frisco 21

Region III Bi-District=

A&M Consolidated 45, SA Wagner 17

Angleton 40, Galveston Ball 34

Cedar Park 20, New Braunfels Canyon 16

College Station 51, Boerne-Champion 28

Magnolia 56, Houston Sterling 6

Magnolia West 68, Houston Madison 0

Smithson Valley 41, Georgetown 25

Region IV Bi-District=

Brownsville Memorial 55, McAllen 20

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 29, SA Southwest 7

Edinburg Vela 31, Weslaco East 9

Harlingen South 10, McAllen Memorial 7

Victoria East 35, Castroville Medina Valley 13

Victoria West 59, SA Southside 22

Class 5A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Abilene Cooper 42, EP Chapin 27

Canutillo 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 7

Colleyville Heritage 71, Denton 13

Lake Dallas 28, FW Arlington Heights 13

WF Rider 57, EP Burges 6

Region II Bi-District=

Ennis 21, Dallas Kimball 13

Lucas Lovejoy 34, Longview Pine Tree 6

Mansfield Summit 37, Seagoville 7

Marshall 28, Denison 20

Melissa 49, Whitehouse 21

Texarkana Texas 51, Terrell 28

Region III Bi-District=

Austin Crockett 14, Waco University 13

Austin LBJ 20, Pflugerville 0

Huntsville 10, Texas City 7

Leander Rouse 55, Austin McCallum 27

Montgomery Lake Creek 53, Nederland 6

Port Neches-Groves 37, Brenham 7

Randle 35, Fort Bend Marshall 24

Region IV Bi-District=

CC Flour Bluff 52, PSJA Memorial 21

Gregory-Portland 55, Roma 17

Liberty Hill 43, SA Harlandale 26

Mission Memorial 43, Pharr Valley View 6

Pieper 33, SA Houston 0

SA Alamo Heights 69, Lockhart 21

SA Veterans Memorial 56, SA Burbank 0

Class 6A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Euless Trinity 63, Keller Timber Creek 35

North Crowley 42, Keller 26

Odessa Permian 26, EP Pebble Hills 13

Prosper 41, Plano East 3

Richardson Lake Highlands 42, South Grand Prairie 38

Region II Bi-District=

Duncanville 63, Hutto 7

Klein Collins 55, Cypress Ranch 20

Rockwall 50, Wylie 10

Rockwall-Heath 56, Garland Sachse 42

Waxahachie 20, Hewitt Midway 19

Region III Bi-District=

Arlington Lamar 63, Jersey Village 0

Fort Bend Ridge Point 49, Katy Tompkins 44

Humble Atascocita 65, Pasadena Dobie 28

Katy 49, Fort Bend Travis 6

League City Clear Springs 36, Alvin Shadow Creek 7

Pearland 16, Dickinson 14, 4OT

Region IV Bi-District=

Austin Westlake 35, Round Rock 3

Lake Travis 13, Austin Vandegrift 10

Laredo United 35, SA Northside Taft 28

PSJA 35, Los Fresnos 7

SA Johnson 36, New Braunfels 31

SA Northside Brennan 37, Laredo United South 0

SA Reagan 55, SA East Central 21

San Benito 42, Edinburg North 10

Class 6A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Byron Nelson 52, Crowley 28

Coppell 35, Denton Guyer 21

Dallas Highland Park 45, Arlington 17

Dallas Jesuit 20, Arlington Bowie 7

McKinney 52, Lewisville Marcus 31

Midland 31, EP Americas 21

Southlake Carroll 70, Saginaw Boswell 0

Wolfforth Frenship 87, EP Eastwood 58

Region II Bi-District=

Cedar Hill 62, Pflugerville Weiss 0

De Soto 50, Killeen Harker Heights 10

North Forney 28, Garland 21

Tomball 32, Cypress Falls 6

Tomball Memorial 30, Cypress Springs 29

Willis 62, Aldine Nimitz 34

Wylie East 23, Tyler Legacy 14

Region III Bi-District=

Clear Falls 45, Houston Strake Jesuit 10

Fort Bend Hightower 35, Jordan 7

Houston King 70, Channelview 21

League City Clear Creek 27, Pearland Dawson 14

Region IV Bi-District=

Converse Judson 27, SA Northside Clark 7

Dripping Springs 34, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 14

Round Rock McNeil 17, Austin Bowie 14

Weslaco 35, Mission 6

TAIO Six-Man DIV 1=

Quaterfinal=

Austin Westlake 54, Stephenville FAITH 48

Fort Worth THESA 52, Lubbock Home School Titans 43

TAIO Six-Man DIV I1I=

Quaterfinal=

ETHS 86, Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 36

TAIO Six-Man DIV I1II=

Quaterfinal=

Hill Country 79, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 31

SA Town East Christian 58, New Braunfels Thunder 44

SA Winston 56, CenTex Homeschool 30

TAPPS 11-Man Div I=

Area=

Dallas Bishop Lynch 17, SA Central Catholic 13

Tomball Concordia 57, FW Nolan 33

TAPPS 11-Man Div II=

Area=

Argyle Liberty Christian 49, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0

Austin Regents 45, The Woodlands 7

FW All Saints 56, Grapevine Faith 21

Fort Bend Christian 41, Austin Hyde Park 0

Frisco Legacy Christian 31, FW Southwest Christian 0

Houston Second Baptist 38, Brownsville St. Joseph 8

Tyler Grace Community 33, Midland Christian 28

TAPPS 11-Man Div III=

Area=

Arlington Grace Prep 37, Bullard Brook Hill 13

Bay Area Christian 64, Schertz John Paul II 46

Boerne Geneva 31, Austin Brentwood 14

Dallas Christian Academy 63, FW Lake Country 7

TAPPS 11-Man Div IV=

Area=

Bryan Brazos Christian 59, Waco Reicher 0

Houston Northland Christian 61, New Braunfels Christian 6

Lubbock Christian 59, MC Prep 13

Muenster Sacred Heart 34, Tomball Rosehill 7

TAPPS Six-Man Div II=

Area=

Abilene Christian 52, Dallas Lakehill 46

Conroe Covenant 70, San Marcos Baptist Academy 20

FW Covenant Classical 64, Dallas Lutheran 14

Plano Coram Deo 54, Keller Harvest Christian 8

SA Castle Hills 72, Houston Westbury Christian 26

Waco Live Oak Classical 80, Bryan Allen Academy 34

TAPPS Six-Man Div III=

Area=

Bryan St. Joseph 58, Bulverde Bracken 0

FW Nazarene 76, Rockwall Heritage 30

Lake Jackson Brazosport def. SA Atonement, forfeit

Longview Heritage 62, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 16

TCAF Six-Man Div 2=

Semifinal=

Waco Methodist 36, Irving Faustina Academy 22

TCSAAL11-Man=

Quaterfinal=

Arlington Newman 28, UME Prep 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

