Today is Friday November 10, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Ryan Reynolds reveals new ‘Deadpool 3’ release date

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2023 at 2:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix

In an Instagram post showing a photo of him and Hugh Jackman suited up respectively as Deadpool and Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds dropped the anticipated movie's new release date: July 26.

He also added some emojis: a skull, a poop, the letter L and three swords, which kinda spells Deadpool 3.

As reported, the movie was underway but had to pause production back in July when the SAG-AFTRA strike was called; its May 3 release date became a casualty.

Once the strike was resolved, the movie from Stranger Things and Free Guy director Shawn Levy ramped back up. In fact, Reynolds posted a second photo that shows him, Levy, and Jackman hugging, apparently reunited on set.

The movie will be released by 20th Century Studios, which, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC